Pakistan seeks US help to resolve Indus Waters dispute amid India’s unilateral decision

ISLAMABAD – Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, water management expert labeled New Delhi’s suspension of Indus Waters Treaty as an “act of war.”

Officials called for immediate action by Pakistani government, urging Washington to press India to revoke its controversial decision.

India’s suspension of the treaty, which governs the distribution of water from the Indus River, has been point of contention between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The move, first announced on April 24, 2025, came in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which exacerbated the already tense relations between India and Pakistan.

IDW has been a cornerstone of peace and cooperation between two sides since its signing in 1960, and its suspension threatens to destabilize the region. “The suspension of the treaty is not just a violation of international agreements, but an assault on Pakistan’s vital water resources,” officials said, adding that Pakistan’s government must immediately raise the issue with US authorities to ensure the reversal of this decision.

The suspension has raised significant concerns among Pakistan’s agricultural community, as the treaty ensures water supply for 80% of the country’s farming activities. With more than 1.6 billion people depending on the Indus River and its tributaries, the move has the potential to exacerbate already fragile water resources in the region.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, confirmed that the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, along with the Kashmir dispute and terrorism, will be a priority during upcoming talks, although the exact timing and venue of these discussions remain unclear.

US has also expressed its intent to mediate and address the matter in an effort to prevent further escalation.

India took actions that temporarily halted the flow of the Chenab River to fill up its dams, reducing water levels significantly. While the water was subsequently released, Pakistan remains concerned about the long-term impact of India’s actions, which it views as a strategic move to undermine the country’s water supply.

Despite the temporary ceasefire between the two nations, tensions remain high, and Pakistan’s government has described India’s move as an act of aggression that jeopardizes not only regional stability but also the well-being of millions of people in both countries.