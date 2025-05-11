‘Suar Ki Aulad’: Indian media under fire for offensive remark about Iranian Foreign Minister

2:37 pm | May 11, 2025
NEW DELHI – Indian media is once again at center of a major controversy after news anchor used highly offensive slur(pig’s son), to describe visiting Iranian foreign minister during live broadcast. The vulgar remark, aired without censorship, has triggered national and international outrage, raising serious questions about the ethics, professionalism, and political alignment of Indian news outlets.

As tension continue between Islamabad and New Delhi, the incident occurred during primetime panel discussion on major Hindi-language channel.  Major Gaurav Arya’s language and tone reflected deep hostility and a shocking level of disrespect, particularly toward a visiting foreign dignitary.

Social media platforms erupted immediately, with hashtags like #ShameOnIndianMedia and #MediaOrMenace trending across India and abroad. Diplomats and media analysts alike expressed concern over the possible diplomatic fallout, especially considering Iran and India’s historically complex yet important relationship.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi even played positive role, calling for calm between nuclear armed nation upon landing in New Delhi earlier this week.

As firebrand anchor’s called him out, social media users called it beyond unacceptable. It’s a disgrace not just to journalism but to the nation,” said a user. “If this is what we project to the world, how can we expect to be taken seriously as a responsible democracy?”

This incident adds to growing list of controversies involving what critics call “Godi Media”—a term used to describe channels seen as subservient to the ruling BJP government.

