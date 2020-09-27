All schools in Sindh set to reopen from Monday
All schools in Sindh set to reopen from Monday
KARACHI – All pre-primary, primary, and middle schools in Sindh are being opened from tomorrow (Monday).

Provincial Minister for education Saeed Ghani has said all the schools will be bound to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He warned of strict action against the schools which would not follow the SOPs.

Private schools announce fee waiver, installment facility amid COVID-19 

The minister also directed all the schools and other education institutions to educate the students about the SOPs on daily basis before start the class and appealed to the parents to ensure their children to follow the SOPs.

