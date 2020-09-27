All schools in Sindh set to reopen from Monday
04:58 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Share
KARACHI – All pre-primary, primary, and middle schools in Sindh are being opened from tomorrow (Monday).
Provincial Minister for education Saeed Ghani has said all the schools will be bound to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
He warned of strict action against the schools which would not follow the SOPs.
The minister also directed all the schools and other education institutions to educate the students about the SOPs on daily basis before start the class and appealed to the parents to ensure their children to follow the SOPs.
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over LoC violations05:32 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian fire along LoC: ISPR04:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
- Ertugrul earns Guinness Book of World Records as best global drama03:34 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020