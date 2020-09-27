Private schools announce fee waiver, installment facility amid COVID-19 

KARACHI - The Private Schools Association has announced a fee waiver and installment facility for parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a joint press conference of various private schools associations in the city, a briefing was held on SOPs before starting the educational process in schools and it was decided that all the staff of the schools would also wear masks and the temperature of the children would be checked while entering the school.

He said that break time and sports period would not be held in schools, parents should send their children with masks.

It was decided that the children would be called in shifts and the canteens in the schools would also be closed.