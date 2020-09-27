Balochistan to initiate Gwadar safe city plan
01:34 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
QUETTA - Balochistan Government has decided to initiate Gwadar safe city plan.
Addressing a ceremony in Quetta, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said government is striving for progress and prosperity of the province, adding that 30 billion rupees are being spent on various developmental projects for Quetta city.
He said law and order situation in Balochistan has remarkably been improved today as compared to the past.
The Chief Minister further said that the execution of Quetta Safe City project is underway.
