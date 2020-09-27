'Medical Equipments Zone sets up in Faisalabad'

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said a medical equipment manufacturing zone has been set up in Faisalabad.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, the medical equipment manufacturing zone has been established on 200 acres in Faisalabad Industrial Zone.

فیصل آباد انڈسٹریل زون میں دو سو ایکڑ پر میڈیکل آلات بنانےکا زون قائم کیا ہے اس سے 1.4 ارب ڈالر کی میڈیکل آلات کی امپورٹس جو ہم کرتے ہیں بہت کم ہو جائیں گی، سرنج، سوئیاں، Canolas, Xray Machines, Heart stunts , Dialysis machines ہم پاکستان میں بنائیں گے, اگلا زون سیالکوٹ ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 27, 2020

This zone will focus on manufacturing syringes, needles, canolas, x-ray machines, heart stunts, dialysis machines, etc.

Local manufacturing of all these equipment would greatly reduce medical device imports worth Rs. 1.4 billion, Chaudhry Fawad said.