'Medical Equipments Zone sets up in Faisalabad'
Share
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said a medical equipment manufacturing zone has been set up in Faisalabad.
In a tweet, the federal minister said, the medical equipment manufacturing zone has been established on 200 acres in Faisalabad Industrial Zone.
فیصل آباد انڈسٹریل زون میں دو سو ایکڑ پر میڈیکل آلات بنانےکا زون قائم کیا ہے اس سے 1.4 ارب ڈالر کی میڈیکل آلات کی امپورٹس جو ہم کرتے ہیں بہت کم ہو جائیں گی، سرنج، سوئیاں، Canolas, Xray Machines, Heart stunts , Dialysis machines ہم پاکستان میں بنائیں گے, اگلا زون سیالکوٹ ہو گا— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 27, 2020
This zone will focus on manufacturing syringes, needles, canolas, x-ray machines, heart stunts, dialysis machines, etc.
Local manufacturing of all these equipment would greatly reduce medical device imports worth Rs. 1.4 billion, Chaudhry Fawad said.
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over LoC violations05:32 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian fire along LoC: ISPR04:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
- Ertugrul earns Guinness Book of World Records as best global drama03:34 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020