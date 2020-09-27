Defence Minister witnesses multinational military exercise KAVKAZ 2020 in Russia: ISPR

ASTRAKHAN - Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has witnessed multinational exercise KAVKAZ 2020 at Astrakhan in Russia.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Defence Minister also met Pakistan and Chinese participants of exercise.

The Media Wing of Pakistan Army said that Chief of Logistic Staff, Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi was also part of the delegation.

Delegates from various participating countries were present on the occasion.

Kavkaz 2020 exercise is aimed at assessing the ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other’s experiences.

The Kavkaz-2020 exercise held within the territory of the Southern Military District, and in the Black and Caspian seas under the direction of Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov.

More than 80,000 personnel participated in the strategic command exercises this year.