Defence Minister witnesses multinational military exercise KAVKAZ 2020 in Russia: ISPR
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
Defence Minister witnesses multinational military exercise KAVKAZ 2020 in Russia: ISPR
Share

ASTRAKHAN - Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has witnessed multinational exercise KAVKAZ 2020 at Astrakhan in Russia.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Defence Minister also met Pakistan and Chinese participants of exercise.

The Media Wing of Pakistan Army said that Chief of Logistic Staff, Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi was also part of the delegation.

Delegates from various participating countries were present on the occasion.

Kavkaz 2020 exercise is aimed at assessing the ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other’s experiences.

The Kavkaz-2020 exercise held within the territory of the Southern Military District, and in the Black and Caspian seas under the direction of Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov.

More than 80,000 personnel participated in the strategic command exercises this year.

More From This Category
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over LoC ...
05:32 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian fire along ...
04:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Pakistan plays vital role in facilitating Afghan ...
01:22 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
NAB produced Shehbaz Sharif before accountability ...
12:03 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
NCOC allows reopening of primary level schools ...
11:28 AM | 29 Sep, 2020
Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss 16-point ...
09:51 AM | 29 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jennifer Aniston reveals that she almost quit Hollywood
04:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr