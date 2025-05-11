Price of Toyota Hilux Revo rival in Pakistan slashed by Rs 2.5Lac – Check New Rates

KARACHI – Another bid to attract buyers in Pakistan’s competitive pickup truck market, JAC Gateway Pakistan announced a limited-time discount of Rs250,000 on its T9 Hunter model. The offer brings the starting booking price to Rs. 2.5 million and is available through select financing partners.

The company announced price cut as part of JAC’s efforts to make T9 Hunter more accessible to a wider customer base, particularly at a time when price sensitivity and timely vehicle availability remain key concerns in the automotive sector.

T9 Hunter Price in Pakistan

Customers can reserve T9 Hunter by visiting JAC’s dealership located at Plot 11/15-A, Block-4, Nazimabad, near Sona Chandi Lawn in Karachi. Dedicated customer service lines have also been set up to handle queries and guide buyers through the booking process.

JAC promised that all bookings made during the promotion will receive priority delivery. However, the automaker has not specified how long the offer will remain valid or whether the same pricing will apply to upcoming units, indicating the promotional pricing may not last long.

This pricing adjustment is seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen JAC’s presence in the growing pickup truck segment of Pakistan, where affordability and delivery timelines play a critical role in buyer decisions.

Automotive analysts believe such offers may trigger more competitive pricing across the industry, especially with increasing consumer demand for practical and versatile utility vehicles.