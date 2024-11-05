Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab cracks down on illegal gold mining with 3-month ban

LAHORE — The provincial authorties imposed Section 144 in Attock district, restricting unauthorized mining activities to safeguard region’s mineral reserves and preserve the environment.

The stern move aimed at ending illegal mining along the Indus River, and it targets all forms of mineral extraction, including the valuable placer gold that contributes significantly to the national treasury.

Punjab Home Department’s directive restricts both unauthorized mining and transportation of mining machinery along the river. This action is part of a broader effort to protect the region’s natural resources from illegal extraction activities that have been depleting vital minerals and damaging the environment.

Officials said the initiative is intended to address the growing concerns over illegal mining operations, which threaten the sustainability of the region’s mineral wealth and the surrounding ecosystem.

The government aimed to hold control over mineral resources and ensure that mining practices adhere to environmental and regulatory standards. Home Department’s decision has been officially implemented, with authorities closely monitoring compliance across Attock district to enforce the restrictions.

