Sialkot Laborer, family forced out of village for filing complaint against feudal lord

LAHORE – The cruelty of feudal systems still exists in rural areas of Punjab and another case of exploitation, and oppression surfaced as a laborer and his family were forcibly evicted for seeking justice in Sialkot.

The incident was reported from the Chhanni Gondal area in Sialkot, a city around 130km from the provincial capital, where a labour and his family were forcibly expelled from their village after he filed a police report against a local feudal lord.

The victim identified as Muhammad Parvez mentioned the horse of a feudal lord who entered the family’s farmland, and it led to dispute that escalated when Chaudhry Zulfiqar, allegedly mistreated the laborer and summoned a panchayat meeting, in which influential people ordered the eviction of the family.

The laborer claimed that the Ch. Zulfiqar’s horse damaged his crops. The action however irked Zulfiqar who reportedly locked the family’s house and issued a death threat, demanding they vacate their home within same day.

Local police came into action and detaining Chaudhry Zulfiqar. For the safety of displaced family, the family members escorted them back to their home, ensuring they were protected from further harm.

The case sparked outrage in local community, with many calling for stronger protection for vulnerable families and a review of the influence of feudal powers in rural areas.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

