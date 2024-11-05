Bike stand closed, auto rickshaws banned in these areas of Lahore amid smog crisis

LAHORE – The Air pollution crisis remained grim in the provincial capital Lahore, where authorities now shut down bikes stands and entry of three-wheelers.

The air quality in the provincial capital reached alarming levels, with Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to hazardous 352, signaling severe pollution and posing significant health risks to residents. The primary pollutant responsible for the deteriorating air quality is PM2.5 is 50.2 times above the WHO recommended annual limit in the city.

In a bid to tackle rising levels of air pollution, the local administration stepped up its enforcement actions, particularly in areas identified as high-risk for smog. As part of these measures, motorcycle stands have been removed in key locations, and a ban has been imposed on auto-rickshaws in designated green lockdown zones.

The area surrounding Shimla Pahari has officially been declared a green lockdown zone, and bike stands along Egerton Road, particularly near Shaheen Complex and the NADRA office, have been closed.

Furthermore, Chingchi rickshaws are no longer allowed on Empress Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, and Davis Road.

These steps come as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce pollution and improve the quality of air in Lahore, which has been facing increasing levels of smog.

Lahore administration also called for public cooperation in adhering to the new traffic rules, highlighting that the actions are in line with national efforts to combat air pollution and ensure a cleaner, healthier future for the city.