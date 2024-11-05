Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lt Gen Ahsan Gulrez Appointed Corps Commander Multan Amid New Postings In Pak Army

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has promoted senior officers to Lieutenant General, and appointed new Commanders in latest shuffling.

Several officers were elevated to rank of Lieutenant General, assigning them to critical command and staff positions. Lt Gen Tabbasum Habib, Lt Gen Amir Najam, Lt Gen Arshad Naseem, Lt Gen Hassan Khattak, and Lt Gen Azhar Waqas were promoted to new ranks.

Lt Gen Ahsan Gulrez has been appointed as Commander of the 2 Corps in Multan, one of the key formations of armed forces. Gulrez, a recipient of Hilal e Imtiaz Militart, previously served as Director General of Joint Staff (DG JS).

Lt Gen Tabbasum Habib will lead as Director General Joint Staff (DG JS) for coordinating strategic operations across armed forces. Lt Gen Azhar Waqas has been promoted to Adjutant General (AG), Rawalpindi. He will oversee personnel management, welfare, and human resources for the army.

Lt Gen Amir Najam will retain his position as Chief Instructor at the National Defence University (NDU). In this role, he is responsible for overseeing advanced military training and education.  Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor, NDU President, is set to retire by the end of 2024.

Lt Gen Arshad Naseem has been appointed Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army, taking charge of military medical services and operational health facilities. This key position had remained vacant for several months before his appointment.

Lt Gen Hassan Khattak will assume the role of Quarter Master General (QMG), where he will manage logistics, supply chains, and other vital support operations.

Pakistan Army promotes 22 Brigadiers to rank of Major General

