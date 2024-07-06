Pakistan Army promotes 22 Brigadiers to rank of Major General

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has approved the promotion of 22 brigadiers to the rank of major general.
The promotions were approve during a board meeting held at the General Headquarters, presided over by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.
Nine brigadiers from several corps, including Armed Corps, Artillery, Air Defence, Aviation, Corps of Military Intelligence, and EME, were promoted to higher ranks. Additionally, 13 brigadiers from the Infantry were also promoted.
Those who were promoted include Brigadier Adnan Sultan, Brigadier Usman Kiyani, Brigadier Imran Sartaj, Brigadier Yahya Usman, Brigadier Usman Iqbal, Brigadier Jolian, Brigadier Saeed Anwar, Brigadier Arfan Ramay, and Brigadier Attiq.
The Infantry promotions include Brigadier Mehr Omer, Brigadier Imtiaz Gillani, Brigadier Ahmed Jawad, Brigadier Tajdeed, Brigadier Bilal Sarfraz, Brigadier Khurram Shabbir, Brigadier Faisal Saud, Brigadier Abid Mazhar, Brigadier Shehryar Muneer, Brigadier Shehryar Qureshi, Brigadier Adil Iftikhar, Brigadier Amjad Aziz, and Brigadier Zulfikar Shaheen.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
