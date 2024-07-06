Pakistan Army promotes 22 Brigadiers to rank of Major General

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has approved the promotion of 22 brigadiers to the rank of major general.

The promotions were approve during a board meeting held at the General Headquarters, presided over by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Nine brigadiers from several corps, including Armed Corps, Artillery, Air Defence, Aviation, Corps of Military Intelligence, and EME, were promoted to higher ranks. Additionally, 13 brigadiers from the Infantry were also promoted.

Those who were promoted include Brigadier Adnan Sultan, Brigadier Usman Kiyani, Brigadier Imran Sartaj, Brigadier Yahya Usman, Brigadier Usman Iqbal, Brigadier Jolian, Brigadier Saeed Anwar, Brigadier Arfan Ramay, and Brigadier Attiq.

The Infantry promotions include Brigadier Mehr Omer, Brigadier Imtiaz Gillani, Brigadier Ahmed Jawad, Brigadier Tajdeed, Brigadier Bilal Sarfraz, Brigadier Khurram Shabbir, Brigadier Faisal Saud, Brigadier Abid Mazhar, Brigadier Shehryar Muneer, Brigadier Shehryar Qureshi, Brigadier Adil Iftikhar, Brigadier Amjad Aziz, and Brigadier Zulfikar Shaheen.