Muharram Moon sighting: Ruet members meet today to sight crescent for Islamic New Year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's top moon sighting body, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will meet today for moon sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram 1446 AH.
As all eyes are on the new Islamic year, Muharram moon is not likely to be seen today on Saturday, Met Office predicted.
Chairman of moon-sighting committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the meeting to observe the moon for the first month of the Islamic calendar.
The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings will take place at their respective headquarters.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also issued statement on June 20 indicating that the new moon of Muharram will be born at the conjunction point at 03:57 PST on July 6. Based on met predictions, there is no likelihood of sighting the new moon of Muharram on the evening of July 6.
Met Office said weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy in most parts of Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
