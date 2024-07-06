Muharram Moon sighting: Ruet members meet today to sight crescent for Islamic New Year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's top moon sighting body, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will meet today for moon sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram 1446 AH.

As all eyes are on the new Islamic year, Muharram moon is not likely to be seen today on Saturday, Met Office predicted.

Chairman of moon-sighting committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the meeting to observe the moon for the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings will take place at their respective headquarters.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also issued statement on June 20 indicating that the new moon of Muharram will be born at the conjunction point at 03:57 PST on July 6. Based on met predictions, there is no likelihood of sighting the new moon of Muharram on the evening of July 6.

Met Office said weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy in most parts of Pakistan.