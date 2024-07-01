Heavy rains forecast for most parts of Pakistan from tomorrow

The upper and central parts of the country are expected to experience vigorous monsoon activity this week, the meteorological department announced on Monday.

Authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situations.

Meanwhile, Karachi continues to endure scorching heat, having recorded its highest night temperature since 2021 just a day earlier. Unfortunately, there is no forecast of rain for the city.

"Vigorous monsoon activity is predicted in the upper and central parts during the week. Torrential rainfall in the upper parts of the country may cause significant disruptions to daily routines," the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

The Met Office also informed the public that strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are expected to penetrate the upper parts of the country starting from July 3.