Heavy rains forecast for most parts of Pakistan from tomorrow

The upper and central parts of the country are expected to experience vigorous monsoon activity this week, the meteorological department announced on Monday.
Authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situations.
Meanwhile, Karachi continues to endure scorching heat, having recorded its highest night temperature since 2021 just a day earlier. Unfortunately, there is no forecast of rain for the city.
"Vigorous monsoon activity is predicted in the upper and central parts during the week. Torrential rainfall in the upper parts of the country may cause significant disruptions to daily routines," the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.
The Met Office also informed the public that strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are expected to penetrate the upper parts of the country starting from July 3.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 1, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
