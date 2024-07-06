PTI approaches court as Islamabad police raids Jalsa venue

Capital administration cancels NOC for PTI’s July 6 rally
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the suspension of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Islamabad power show.
PTI filed plea after suspension of NOC for the Tarnol Jalsa as petition calls for contempt of court proceedings against officials who canceled the NOC despite a court order.
The petition lists the Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Inspector General, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarnol, among others, as respondents. It states that the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad had informed the court on July 4 that an NOC had been issued to PTI.
However, the petition claims that PTI leader Amir Mughal was arrested by police outside the Deputy Commissioner's Office when he was taking officials to the power show site. PTI learned of the NOC cancellation through a tweet from the Islamabad Police. Subsequently, the Deputy Commissioner sent a letter to the petitioner informing him of the NOC's cancellation.
On the previous day, the Islamabad Chief Commissioner suspended the NOC issued to PTI for the public gathering, just a day before the scheduled event. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Chief Commissioner, where security agencies expressed concerns about potential risks associated with the rally.
Initially, the district administration of Islamabad had granted PTI permission to hold a public gathering on July 6 near Tarnol Chowk. Following the issuance of the NOC, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) closed the application for the NOC. Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC presided over the petition seeking permission for PTI’s meeting in the federal capital.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
