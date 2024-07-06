PTI approaches court as Islamabad police raids Jalsa venue

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the suspension of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Islamabad power show.

PTI filed plea after suspension of NOC for the Tarnol Jalsa as petition calls for contempt of court proceedings against officials who canceled the NOC despite a court order.

The petition lists the Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Inspector General, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarnol, among others, as respondents. It states that the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad had informed the court on July 4 that an NOC had been issued to PTI.

However, the petition claims that PTI leader Amir Mughal was arrested by police outside the Deputy Commissioner's Office when he was taking officials to the power show site. PTI learned of the NOC cancellation through a tweet from the Islamabad Police. Subsequently, the Deputy Commissioner sent a letter to the petitioner informing him of the NOC's cancellation.

On the previous day, the Islamabad Chief Commissioner suspended the NOC issued to PTI for the public gathering, just a day before the scheduled event. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Chief Commissioner, where security agencies expressed concerns about potential risks associated with the rally.

Initially, the district administration of Islamabad had granted PTI permission to hold a public gathering on July 6 near Tarnol Chowk. Following the issuance of the NOC, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) closed the application for the NOC. Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC presided over the petition seeking permission for PTI’s meeting in the federal capital.







