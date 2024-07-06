Punjab enforces ban on pillion riding, public gatherings during Muharram

LAHORE – Punjab government on Saturday imposed ban on pillion riding across region as part of security measures ahead of Ashura.

Punjab Home Department imposed section 144 to enhance security throughout the province during Muharram. A notification issued by provincial authorities banned displaying firearms and ammunition in public during this period.

Pillion riding on motorcycles will be banned from 7-10th Muharram, with exceptions for elderly citizens, women, and security personnel.

Section 144 will be in effect from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram. Provocative speeches and slogans will also be prohibited under Section 144.

There will be ban on constructing bunkers on rooftops and storing stones, bricks, bottles, or garbage on roofs along the routes of Muharram processions.

Punjab Home Department previously issued strict security guidelines for Muharram to ensure peace and safety during the observances across the province. According to the department, 37,376 Majalis and 10,426 processions are planned, each with a comprehensive security plan.

Over 500 locations across Punjab have been identified as sensitive, where Army and Rangers personnel will be deployed to maintain order and prevent any incidents.