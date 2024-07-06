Will Internet services remain suspended in Pakistan on Ashura?

ISLAMABAD – The government has beefed up security measures for holy month of Muharram as the country saw processions and Majalis.

Amid different reports about ban on internet and social media during Muharram days, the federal government has not yet decided to suspend internet services during Muharram.

Earlier, provincial governments requested suspension of social media applications including YouTube and Facebook for week during Muharram citing security concerns.

In a statement today, the interior ministry spokesperson stated that no decision has been made regarding the provincial governments’ requests and advised the public to ignore rumors.

The statement also clarified PM Shehbaz Sharif has not issued any directive to suspend the internet on Ashura.

The government of Punjab cited spread of hate material and misinformation as reasons for the proposed move. Punjab Home Department, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order was held to review security and administrative arrangements for Muharram.

The decision was made to prevent the spread of hate material and misinformation, aiming to cut sectarian violence.