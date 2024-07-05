Punjab seeks army deployment for Muharram security

LAHORE – The Punjab government has sought deployment of military and paramilitary forces for assistance of police for security during Muharram when processions are held across the country.

The Punjab Home Department has sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior, seeking 150 companies of army and Rangers for security from Muharram 1 to 12 in different districts of the province.

The provincial government has sought 69 companies of army and 81 companies of Rangers for deployment in the letter.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on July 6 (Saturday) in Quetta for the moon sighting of Muharram.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will lead the meeting. Furthermore, the zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal will hold their meetings in the respective region.

According to predictions, the holy month of Muharram is expected to commence on July 8 in Pakistan. Therefore, Ashura, the tenth day of the month, will be observed on July 17 in Pakistan.

If the moon is sighted on July 6, the Ashura will be marked on July 16.