Punjab seeks army deployment for Muharram security

LAHORE – The Punjab government has sought deployment of military and paramilitary forces for assistance of police for security during Muharram when processions are held across the country.
The Punjab Home Department has sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior, seeking 150 companies of army and Rangers for security from Muharram 1 to 12 in different districts of the province.
The provincial government has sought 69 companies of army and 81 companies of Rangers for deployment in the letter.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on July 6 (Saturday) in Quetta for the moon sighting of Muharram.
Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will lead the meeting. Furthermore, the zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal will hold their meetings in the respective region.
According to predictions, the holy month of Muharram is expected to commence on July 8 in Pakistan. Therefore, Ashura, the tenth day of the month, will be observed on July 17 in Pakistan.
If the moon is sighted on July 6, the Ashura will be marked on July 16.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.55
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|294.25
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.75
|353.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.1
|183.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.