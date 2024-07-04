Search

When will Muharram month begin in Pakistan? [Ashura 2024 date]

02:55 PM | 4 Jul, 2024
When will Muharram month begin in Pakistan? [Ashura 2024 date]
ISLAMABAD – The crescent of Muharram, the first month of new Islamic year, is likely to be sighted in Pakistan on July 7, according to various astronomical predictions.

Therefore, the new Islamic year will commence in the country on Monday, July 8, and the day of Ashura will be observed on Wednesday, 17th July.

However, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting in Quetta on 6th July. Similar meetings will also take place at Zonal Headquarters in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

On the other hand, there is a possibility that the moon of the new Islamic year 1446 Hijri will be sighted on Sunday, July 6, in the United Arab Emirates.

Therefore, the UAE government has announced a holiday for private sector on July 7 on account of the new Islamic year.

Expected Ashura Date in Pakistan

According to predictions, the holy month of Muharram is expected to commence on July 8 in Pakistan. Therefore, Ashura, the tenth day of the month, will be observed on July 17 in Pakistan.

If the moon is sighted on July 6, the Ashura will be marked on July 16.

02:55 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

When will Muharram month begin in Pakistan? [Ashura 2024 date]

02:55 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

When will Muharram month begin in Pakistan? [Ashura 2024 date]

