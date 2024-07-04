When will Muharram month begin in Pakistan? [Ashura 2024 date]

ISLAMABAD – The crescent of Muharram, the first month of new Islamic year, is likely to be sighted in Pakistan on July 7, according to various astronomical predictions.
Therefore, the new Islamic year will commence in the country on Monday, July 8, and the day of Ashura will be observed on Wednesday, 17th July.
However, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting in Quetta on 6th July. Similar meetings will also take place at Zonal Headquarters in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.
On the other hand, there is a possibility that the moon of the new Islamic year 1446 Hijri will be sighted on Sunday, July 6, in the United Arab Emirates.
Therefore, the UAE government has announced a holiday for private sector on July 7 on account of the new Islamic year.
According to predictions, the holy month of Muharram is expected to commence on July 8 in Pakistan. Therefore, Ashura, the tenth day of the month, will be observed on July 17 in Pakistan.
If the moon is sighted on July 6, the Ashura will be marked on July 16.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.20
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.