PM Shehbaz removes nearly dozen officers of Pakistan Customs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has removed various officers of the Federal Board of Revenue from their posts as efforts are being made to revamp the top tax body.

Reports said 11 Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) officers of BS-20 have been transfer to Chief (Admin Pool), FBR HQ, Islamabad.

Dr. Akhtar Hussain has been removed as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, (Appeals), Islamabad while Muhammad Adnan Akram has been removed as Director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Lahore.

Other officers, who have bee transferred to the Admin Pool are following:

Iram Maqbool Aamir, Director General, (OPS) Directorate General of Law & Prosecution, Islamabad

Malik Kamran Azam Khan Rajar, Chief, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad

Khalid Hussain Jamali, Chief (PAC-Customs), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad

Raza, Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication-1), Karachi

Sami-ul-Haq, Director, Directorate of Post Clearance Audit (North), Islamabad

Ambreen Ahmad Tarar, Chief (DRD & Exemptions), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad

Amer Rashid Sheikh, Chief, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad

Naveed Iqbal, Director, of Transit Trade, Gwadar

Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Collector, Collectorate of Customs Adjudication, Quetta.