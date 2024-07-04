PM Shehbaz removes nearly dozen officers of Pakistan Customs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has removed various officers of the Federal Board of Revenue from their posts as efforts are being made to revamp the top tax body.
Reports said 11 Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) officers of BS-20 have been transfer to Chief (Admin Pool), FBR HQ, Islamabad.
Dr. Akhtar Hussain has been removed as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, (Appeals), Islamabad while Muhammad Adnan Akram has been removed as Director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Lahore.
Other officers, who have bee transferred to the Admin Pool are following:
Iram Maqbool Aamir, Director General, (OPS) Directorate General of Law & Prosecution, Islamabad
Malik Kamran Azam Khan Rajar, Chief, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad
Khalid Hussain Jamali, Chief (PAC-Customs), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad
Raza, Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication-1), Karachi
Sami-ul-Haq, Director, Directorate of Post Clearance Audit (North), Islamabad
Ambreen Ahmad Tarar, Chief (DRD & Exemptions), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad
Amer Rashid Sheikh, Chief, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad
Naveed Iqbal, Director, of Transit Trade, Gwadar
Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Collector, Collectorate of Customs Adjudication, Quetta.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.20
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
