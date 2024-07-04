Malaysia dismantles 'Ninja Turtle Gang,' rescues hundreds of smuggled tortoises

Malaysian authorities have successfully disrupted an international crime syndicate known as the "Ninja Turtle Gang," rescuing hundreds of smuggled tortoises intended for sale in Southeast Asia. This significant operation, conducted by police and wildlife officials, marks the largest seizure of its kind in the past decade, according to Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, director-general of Malaysia’s wildlife and national parks department.

On Saturday, a coordinated effort led to the rescue of 400 tortoises valued at 3.8 million ringgit ($805,084). The tortoises, bound for the lucrative exotic pet trade in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, were believed to have been smuggled from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

“This is the biggest ever seizure in the past 10 years,” Abdul Kadir told AFP, emphasizing the scale and impact of the operation. He noted that the demand for these tortoises is driven by the widespread belief across Asia that tortoises bring good luck and prosperity.

The operation, codenamed “United National Resource,” involved a dramatic car chase resulting in the arrest of a suspect. The detained individual led authorities to a location where rare three-keeled land turtles and Indian star tortoises were being kept. The Indian star tortoise has been banned from commercial trade since 2019.

“The strategic location of Malaysia in Southeast Asia makes the country a hub for the smuggling of these exotic species,” Abdul Kadir explained. He added that the tortoises are often illegally transported into Malaysia either by road or hidden in suitcases on commercial flights.

Wildlife NGO Traffic has previously highlighted that Southeast Asian countries serve as sources, consumers, and transit points for wildlife trafficking, involving species from within the region and across the globe.

This successful crackdown not only highlights the ongoing battle against wildlife trafficking but also underscores the need for continued vigilance and international cooperation to protect endangered species from illegal trade.