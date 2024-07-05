Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin reaches Karachi for Muharram congregations

KARACHI – Dawoodi Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin arrived in Karachi for Ashara Mubaraka, the annual Muharram congregations arranged to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Husain.
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, IGP Ghulam Nabi Haider and other government officials received Saifuddin at the airport where senior members of the Dawoodi Bohra community were also present.
The Dawoodi Bohra community leader has reached Karachi at the special invitation extended to him by President Asif Ali Zardari.
Both the chief minister and governor presented bouquets of flowers to the Bohra community leader. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Sindh was a bastion of peace where people of different school of thoughts lived together peacefully.
During the Ashara Mubarak, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin will deliver a series of sermons over nine days, starting from July 8 at Taheri Masjid, Saddar.
Earlier this week, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed the administration and the city police to ensure foolproof security and other arrangements on the arrival and stay of the Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community during Muharram.
The CM said that Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin was visiting Karachi on the invitation of the President of Pakistan Asif Zardari during the holy month of Muharram. He added that the necessary arrangements, including repair of roads, and streetlights, if any, in the areas of his stay may be carried out along with necessary security measures.
Shah had directed the Commissioner Karachi and IG Police to personally to hold meetings with the Bohra Community representatives and decide in consultation with them.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.55
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|294.25
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.75
|353.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.1
|183.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
