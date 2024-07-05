Search

Pakistan

Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin reaches Karachi for Muharram congregations

05:35 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin reaches Karachi for Muharram congregations
Source: Social media

KARACHI – Dawoodi Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin arrived in Karachi for Ashara Mubaraka, the annual Muharram congregations arranged to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Husain.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, IGP Ghulam Nabi Haider and other government officials received Saifuddin at the airport where senior members of the Dawoodi Bohra community were also present.

The Dawoodi Bohra community leader has reached Karachi at the special invitation extended to him by President Asif Ali Zardari. 

Both the chief minister and governor presented bouquets of flowers to the Bohra community leader. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Sindh was a bastion of peace where people of different school of thoughts lived together peacefully. 

During the Ashara Mubarak, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin will deliver a series of sermons over nine days, starting from July 8 at Taheri Masjid, Saddar. 

Earlier this week, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed the administration and the city police to ensure foolproof security and other arrangements on the arrival and stay of the Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community during Muharram.

The CM said that Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin was visiting Karachi on the invitation of the President of Pakistan Asif Zardari during the holy month of Muharram. He added that the necessary arrangements, including repair of roads, and streetlights, if any, in the areas of his stay may be carried out along with necessary security measures.

Shah had directed the Commissioner Karachi and IG Police to personally to hold meetings with the Bohra Community representatives and decide in consultation with them.

Pakistan

06:12 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Thailand defeats Pakistan in Asian Team Snooker Championship final

05:35 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin reaches Karachi for ...

05:08 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Punjab seeks army deployment for Muharram security

05:02 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Elderly couple shot dead while sleeping in courtyard

04:37 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan threatens hunger strike over mistreatment in Adiala Jail

04:28 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Petroleum dealers to discuss strike extension in today's emergency ...

Pakistan

01:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan-US Counter Terrorism drill kickstarts with infantry ...

09:29 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

Terror outfit TTP announces 'Azm-e-Shariat' operation to ramp up ...

12:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Islamabad court clears Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in Aabpara ...

05:50 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Former senator Hidayatullah among three killed in Bajaur blast

07:36 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Electricity bill of Power Minister Awais Leghari's house leaves ...

07:09 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

'Celebs for sale': Controversy erupts over paid government ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:12 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Thailand defeats Pakistan in Asian Team Snooker Championship final

Gold & Silver

03:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.55 280.6
Euro EUR 294.25 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.75 353.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.1 183.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: