Search

Pakistan

Thailand defeats Pakistan in Asian Team Snooker Championship final

06:12 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
snooker championship

In a dramatic finale to the Asian Team Snooker Championship, Pakistan was defeated by Thailand, securing a silver medal instead of the coveted gold. Despite a series of impressive victories in the Asian 6 Red Ball and the Asian Under-21 Championships, the Pakistani team could not maintain their winning streak in the final match.

The competition saw Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir deliver remarkable performances throughout the tournament. However, in the final, the team’s form faltered against a formidable Thai squad.

In the first singles match, Asjad Iqbal faced a swift defeat. The second singles saw Owais Munir putting up a strong fight, but a foul on the brown ball during the crucial color potting phase allowed the Thai player to clear the frame.

The doubles match proved equally challenging for the Pakistani pair. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to stop the Thai team, who won with scores of 4-61, 53-75, and 26-90, thus clinching the championship.

Following their loss in the final, the Pakistani team took home the silver medal, adding to their impressive medal tally from the tournament. Pakistan had previously won a gold medal in the Asian 6 Red Ball Championship, as well as both gold and silver medals in the Asian Under-21 Championship. Additionally, the team had secured a bronze medal in the 6 Red Ball event.

This year's performance underscores the Pakistani team's resilience and skill in the sport, promising a bright future in upcoming snooker tournaments.

Pakistan

06:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Deadly blast targets police in Bajaur, claims two lives and injures ...

06:12 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Thailand defeats Pakistan in Asian Team Snooker Championship final

05:35 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin reaches Karachi for ...

05:08 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Punjab seeks army deployment for Muharram security

05:02 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Elderly couple shot dead while sleeping in courtyard

04:37 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan threatens hunger strike over mistreatment in Adiala Jail

Pakistan

01:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan-US Counter Terrorism drill kickstarts with infantry ...

09:29 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

Terror outfit TTP announces 'Azm-e-Shariat' operation to ramp up ...

12:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Islamabad court clears Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in Aabpara ...

05:50 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Former senator Hidayatullah among three killed in Bajaur blast

07:36 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Electricity bill of Power Minister Awais Leghari's house leaves ...

07:09 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

'Celebs for sale': Controversy erupts over paid government ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Deadly blast targets police in Bajaur, claims two lives and injures eight

Gold & Silver

03:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.55 280.6
Euro EUR 294.25 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.75 353.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.1 183.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: