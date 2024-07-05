Search

Pakistan

Deadly blast targets police in Bajaur, claims two lives and injures eight

06:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
bajaur blast

In a tragic incident in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an explosion near the Jalalah Bridge in the Takht Bhai area claimed the lives of two individuals and left eight others injured, including a police officer, a woman, and a child.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) of Mardan, the blast targeted a police vehicle. The explosion occurred as the vehicle crossed the bridge, resulting in a powerful detonation.

Rescue 1122 teams swiftly transported the deceased and the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical attention.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, condemned the attack and expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, also denounced the explosion and requested a detailed report from police officials regarding the incident. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and offered prayers for the injured.

Awami National Party (ANP) central leader, Aimal Wali Khan, labeled the Takht Bhai explosion as condemnable and distressing. He pointed out that targeting Mardan after Bajaur signals impending threats. He extended his sympathies to the families of those martyred in the attack.

Aimal Wali Khan questioned the recurring nature of such incidents, suggesting they might not be mere coincidences but part of a broader conspiracy to justify operations. He criticized security and intelligence agencies for failing to prevent these events and questioned their competency.

Aimal Wali emphasized that the state appears indifferent to the protection of Pashtuns, warning that widespread turmoil could have grave consequences. He asserted that the Pashtun land would not tolerate dollar-driven wars and operations, deeming them mere pretexts for seizing local resources. He declared that the Pashtuns would not allow themselves to be used as pawns in a broader geopolitical game, emphasizing that the bloodshed of his people would not be a means for others to profit.

Aimal Wali urged the state to learn from past mistakes, highlighting that the patience of the Pashtun nation is wearing thin.

