Another shock for masses as electricity price goes up by Rs3.32 per unit 

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has jacked up power tariff by Rs3.32 per unit on account of fuel adjustment for the month of May 2024.
The decision would put an additional financial burden on masses, which are already protesting against exorbitant bills.
The additional amount will be recovered in electricity bill for the month of July while K-Electric and lifeline consumers will be exempted from it.
A day earlier, the government of Pakistan approved an increase in electricity base tariff by Rs5.72 per unit, taking it to Rs34.50 per unit.
Federal Cabinet approved substantial increase in the basic electricity tariff in accordance with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) condition. This approval raises the tariff from Rs29.78 per unit to Rs35.50 per unit.
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) earlier moved request to increase average tariff hike to fulfil stern demand of global lender. The increase will take effect from July 1 for the current fiscal year.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) also expressed satisfaction with Islamabad's economic improvement measures. During virtual discussions, Islamabad informed IMF about steps taken to meet its requirements.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.55
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|294.25
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.75
|353.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.1
|183.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
