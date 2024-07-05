Another shock for masses as electricity price goes up by Rs3.32 per unit 

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has jacked up power tariff by Rs3.32 per unit on account of fuel adjustment for the month of May 2024.

The decision would put an additional financial burden on masses, which are already protesting against exorbitant bills.

The additional amount will be recovered in electricity bill for the month of July while K-Electric and lifeline consumers will be exempted from it.

A day earlier, the government of Pakistan approved an increase in electricity base tariff by Rs5.72 per unit, taking it to Rs34.50 per unit.

Federal Cabinet approved substantial increase in the basic electricity tariff in accordance with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) condition. This approval raises the tariff from Rs29.78 per unit to Rs35.50 per unit.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) earlier moved request to increase average tariff hike to fulfil stern demand of global lender. The increase will take effect from July 1 for the current fiscal year.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) also expressed satisfaction with Islamabad's economic improvement measures. During virtual discussions, Islamabad informed IMF about steps taken to meet its requirements.