Search

Pakistan

Renowned Pakistani chef Naheed Ansari passes away

07:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
naheed ansari passes away

The culinary world mourns the loss of Naheed Ansari, a renowned Pakistani chef with a remarkable 35-year career in the culinary arts. Naheed Ansari was a beloved figure, known for her television appearances on popular cooking shows across various TV channels, where she shared her culinary expertise and passion for cooking with a wide audience.

Naheed Ansari served as the director at Creative Hands by Naheed Ansari, an institution where she imparted her knowledge and skills to aspiring chefs and home cooks alike. Her summer courses in cooking and baking were particularly popular, attracting students eager to learn from her vast experience.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Naheed Ansari was celebrated for her gentle demeanor and soft-spoken nature. She was not only an expert teacher but also a kind and inspiring mentor to many.

The news of her passing was shared by renowned Pakistani anchor and host Sidra Iqbal, who expressed deep sorrow at the loss of such a distinguished and cherished personality in the culinary community. Naheed Ansari's legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of chefs and food enthusiasts.

Pakistan

07:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Renowned Pakistani chef Naheed Ansari passes away

06:55 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Another shock for masses as electricity price goes up by Rs3.32 per ...

06:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Federal board class 9, 10 results 2024 to be announced on July 12

06:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Deadly blast targets police in Bajaur, claims two lives and injures ...

06:12 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Thailand defeats Pakistan in Asian Team Snooker Championship final

05:35 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin reaches Karachi for ...

Pakistan

01:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan-US Counter Terrorism drill kickstarts with infantry ...

09:29 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

Terror outfit TTP announces 'Azm-e-Shariat' operation to ramp up ...

12:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Islamabad court clears Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in Aabpara ...

05:50 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Former senator Hidayatullah among three killed in Bajaur blast

07:36 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Electricity bill of Power Minister Awais Leghari's house leaves ...

07:09 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

'Celebs for sale': Controversy erupts over paid government ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Renowned Pakistani chef Naheed Ansari passes away

Gold & Silver

03:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.55 280.6
Euro EUR 294.25 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.75 353.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.1 183.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: