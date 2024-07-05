Renowned Pakistani chef Naheed Ansari passes away

The culinary world mourns the loss of Naheed Ansari, a renowned Pakistani chef with a remarkable 35-year career in the culinary arts. Naheed Ansari was a beloved figure, known for her television appearances on popular cooking shows across various TV channels, where she shared her culinary expertise and passion for cooking with a wide audience.

Naheed Ansari served as the director at Creative Hands by Naheed Ansari, an institution where she imparted her knowledge and skills to aspiring chefs and home cooks alike. Her summer courses in cooking and baking were particularly popular, attracting students eager to learn from her vast experience.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Naheed Ansari was celebrated for her gentle demeanor and soft-spoken nature. She was not only an expert teacher but also a kind and inspiring mentor to many.

The news of her passing was shared by renowned Pakistani anchor and host Sidra Iqbal, who expressed deep sorrow at the loss of such a distinguished and cherished personality in the culinary community. Naheed Ansari's legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of chefs and food enthusiasts.