Rishi Sunak resigns as conservative party leader following election defeat

05:38 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
rishi sunak

In a dramatic turn of events, Rishi Sunak has announced his resignation from his position as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party following a devastating loss in the general elections. This marks the end of the Conservative Party’s 14-year rule, with the Labour Party, led by Sir Keir Starmer, emerging victorious.

As the vote count continues, with 648 out of 650 seats declared, the Labour Party has secured 412 seats, signaling a resounding victory. The Conservative Party has managed to win only 121 seats, while the Liberal Democrats have taken 71 seats.

Rishi Sunak delivered his farewell address from 10 Downing Street on Friday, acknowledging the electorate's discontent and taking full responsibility for the party's loss. He expressed his understanding of the public's anger and disappointment, stating, "The people have given a clear message that the government needs to change."

During his speech, Sunak announced his resignation as party leader, vowing to continue fulfilling his duties until a new leader is appointed. He also extended his apologies to the candidates and campaigners, thanking all his colleagues for their efforts.

In a gesture of respect and sportsmanship, Sunak congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on his victory, describing him as a "decent man" and expressing his belief that Starmer's success as Prime Minister would be a success for the nation. "Keir Starmer's victory is a victory for us all," he said.

Reflecting on his tenure, Sunak highlighted his administration's achievements, noting improvements in the economy and reductions in inflation. He emphasized that his primary goal as Prime Minister was to stabilize the economy, asserting that the UK is now stronger and more prosperous than it was in 2010.

Despite the defeat, Sunak took pride in the progress made under his leadership, stating, "I am proud of what we have achieved. The UK is a more prosperous nation than it was a decade ago."

As the nation prepares for a new chapter under Labour's leadership, Sunak's resignation signals a significant shift in the UK's political landscape.

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

