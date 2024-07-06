Heavy monsoon rain lashes Lahore; more showers expected in Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab's capital Lahore received heavy monsoon rainfall in wee hours of Saturday that continued for hours.

The early morning downpour brings relief for people as temperature comes down to 28degrees. Humidity however remains over 80pc.

The rain also inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the power supply in parts of metropolis.

Lakshmi Chowk, Gulberg, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, Nishtar Town, Pani Wala Talab, Gulshan Ravi, Sanda, Allama Iqbal Town, Qartaba Chowk, Samanabad, Johar Town and several other localities received rain.

Meanwhile, motorists faced problems due to waterlogging in the city. Showeres also disrupted power supply as LESCO feeders tripped.

Met Office has predicted more rain in the city during next 24 hours as strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.