Lahore to get modern tram service: Details inside

01:32 PM | 6 Jul, 2024
tram service

The Punjab government has announced the launch of a tram service in Lahore, aimed at facilitating residents and enhancing the city's beauty.

The approval for the project was granted during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) headquarters.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was warmly welcomed by DG LDA Tahir Farooq upon her arrival. The meeting was attended by senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, special assistant on political affairs Zeeshan Malik, the chief secretary, the principal secretary, and other key officials.

During the session, the DG LDA briefed the chief minister on the department’s work, major projects, and overall performance. In her address, Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the project for the re-modeling and beautification of MM Alam Road, which includes the introduction of a tram service.

Tram Service Details

Under this new initiative, tram services will be operational in the Liberty, Main Market, Mini Market, and Hali Road areas. Adjacent areas will also see significant improvements as part of the project.

Additionally, the chief minister sanctioned a plan for a signal-free corridor stretching from Kareem Block to the Motorway, aiming to streamline traffic and reduce congestion.

Routes and Availability

The tram service will serve key commercial and residential areas, including Liberty, Main Market, Mini Market, and Hali Road, providing a modern and efficient mode of transport for the city's residents.

Launch Date

With the project now approved, the government is expected to announce the official launch date soon. The Maryam Nawaz-led administration is committed to the swift completion of infrastructure projects, and further updates will follow as the project progresses.

Ticket Pricing

Details regarding the ticket prices for the Lahore tram service will be disclosed after the project's launch. The administration is focused on ensuring affordability and convenience for all commuters.

The introduction of the tram service marks a significant step in Lahore's urban development, promising improved connectivity and enhanced urban aesthetics for the provincial capit

