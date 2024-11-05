Imam Reza Mosque in New Zealand’s Auckland set on fire

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

AUCKLAND – An unknown man on Tuesday set a mosque on fire in New Lynn, Auckland, a city in North Island of New Zealand, with local police investigating the matter.

Police said an individual broke into the Imam Reza Mosque before 1 am local time  as it can be seen in CCTV footage. The suspect later started the fire, which continued for eight hours before the emergency services were informed about it.

The officials said they are investigating the potential motives behind the incident but have not confirmed whether it is linked to hate crimes.

On the other hand, the leadership of the mosque has expressed shock on the incident while emphasizing their resilience. “There are those who tried to harm us and shake the very foundations of our sacred space,” they wrote in a social media post.

“Today, we stand united, proclaiming that our masjid is not merely a physical structure; it is a beacon of light, a place of worship, and a symbol of hope.”

The attack on mosque has revised the Christchurch incident wherein 51 people were killed during Friday prayers in mass shooting by the suspect.

