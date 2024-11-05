Two Chinese nationals injured in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI – At least two Chinese citizens were injured in a firing incident in southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday.

Police said the injured foreign nationals have been shited to Liaquat National Hospital for treatment where one of them is said to be in critical condition.

Reports said the bullets were fired by a security guard while the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

The attack comes as Chinese officials have called for enhancing security of their nationals working in Pakistan on various projects.

Last month, two Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion near the international airport of Karachi on October 6.

A militant group, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), had claimed the explosion was an attack carried out by them using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device targeting Chinese nationals.

The Chinese embassy said a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked near the airport.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and (their) families,” the statement said, adding the Chinese side has been working with Pakistani authorities after the incident.