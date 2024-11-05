Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Two Chinese nationals injured in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI – At least two Chinese citizens were injured in a firing incident in southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday.

Police said the injured foreign nationals have been shited to Liaquat National Hospital for treatment where one of them is said to be in critical condition.

Reports said the bullets were fired by a security guard while the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

The attack comes as Chinese officials have called for enhancing security of their nationals working in Pakistan on various projects.

Last month, two Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion near the international airport of Karachi on October 6.

A militant group, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), had claimed the explosion was an attack carried out by them using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device targeting Chinese nationals.

The Chinese embassy said a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked near the airport.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and (their) families,” the statement said, adding the Chinese side has been working with Pakistani authorities after the incident.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 5 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 278.95
Euro EUR 300.65 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.2 361.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.29 184.39
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.16 202.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.82 40.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 35.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.23 167.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.98 25.28
Omani Riyal OMR 715.71 724.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.56 76.26
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.37 209.37
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 320.15 322.45
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search