Latest Traffic Update for Karachi as MWM Protests causing difficulties for commuters

Commuters in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi witnessed massive congestion as protests continued across the metropolis, triggered by an unresolved situation in violence hit Kurram Agency.
Despite efforts from grand jirga, both sides reached no resolution, leading to widespread demonstrations that have paralyzed traffic in multiple areas.
As of Monday, at least dozen protest sites are choking severe gridlock, making it extremely difficult for bikers and those travelling by cars. Amid the frustration, residents of port city expressed frustration, asking authorities to clear key arteries.
Karachi Traffic Update
Protests on the National Highway and Malir 15 resumed after a brief lull, further adding to the chaos. Local traffic authorities have been working to manage the situation, but commuters are urged to avoid the affected areas and plan alternate routes. Officials said traffic disruption is expected to remain until a resolution is reached in Kurram Agency.
Traffic chaos in Karachi as demonstrations continue over Kurram issue