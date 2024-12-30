Latest Traffic Update for Karachi as MWM Protests causing difficulties for commuters

Commuters in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi witnessed massive congestion as protests continued across the metropolis, triggered by an unresolved situation in violence hit Kurram Agency.

Despite efforts from grand jirga, both sides reached no resolution, leading to widespread demonstrations that have paralyzed traffic in multiple areas.

As of Monday, at least dozen protest sites are choking severe gridlock, making it extremely difficult for bikers and those travelling by cars. Amid the frustration, residents of port city expressed frustration, asking authorities to clear key arteries.

Karachi Traffic Update

Area Traffic Status Diversions M.A. Jinnah Road (Near Numaish Chowrangi) Both lanes closed Diverted via Peoples Chowrangi, Guru Mandir towards Soldier Bazaar. Other diversions: Society Signal to Corridor Three, Britto Road to Soldier Bazaar and Guru Mandir. Abu Hassan Isfahani Road (Near Abbas Town) Both roads closed Diverted from Paradise Bakery towards Faria Chowk. North Nazimabad (Five Star Chowrangi) Service road open No diversion needed for service road. Shahrah-e-Faisal (Kala Chhappar, Malir Road) Traffic redirected Via Karsaz, Drigh Road, Millennium, Johar Chowrangi to Pehlwan Goth and the airport. Travelers from Malir, Korangi, Clifton, and Defence can use Shah Faisal Colony Road from Singer Chowrangi. Route from Sham Shopping Center, Shah Faisal Colony Bridge to the airport remains open. Incholi to Sehrab Goth Route closed Diverted via Water Pump Chowrangi to Cardio Hospital and Gulberg Chowrangi. Kamran Chowrangi Closed Alternative routes via Meteorology to University Road and Manwar Chowrangi. Nazimabad Chowrangi Both lanes closed Diverted from Lisbella to Teen Hatti.

Protests on the National Highway and Malir 15 resumed after a brief lull, further adding to the chaos. Local traffic authorities have been working to manage the situation, but commuters are urged to avoid the affected areas and plan alternate routes. Officials said traffic disruption is expected to remain until a resolution is reached in Kurram Agency.