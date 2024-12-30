Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Two Hindu women travelling to Saudi Arabia for begging arrested at Karachi airport

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded and detained two Hindu women at Karachi airport while attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia on visit visas for the purpose of begging.

The FIA’s immigration officials told media that Isha Devi and Nisho Kumari were attempting to go to the Kingdom for begging.

Initial investigations revealed that the name of the accused, Isha Devi, is also on the immigration stop list.

The FIA officials said Isha Devi had previously been involved in begging in Saudi Arabia and had also been arrested by the local police. She was deported to Pakistan by Saudi authorities after her arrest.

They added that Nisho Kumari also failed to satisfy the officials regarding their travel plans.

The accused did not have the required travel expenses and documents, it was founding during the investigation.

The arrested women, both from Karachi, have been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further interrogation.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia had reportedly asked Pakistan to take action against the growing number of Pakistani beggars arriving in the country under the guise of Umrah pilgrims.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

