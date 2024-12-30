Two Hindu women travelling to Saudi Arabia for begging arrested at Karachi airport

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded and detained two Hindu women at Karachi airport while attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia on visit visas for the purpose of begging.

The FIA’s immigration officials told media that Isha Devi and Nisho Kumari were attempting to go to the Kingdom for begging.

Initial investigations revealed that the name of the accused, Isha Devi, is also on the immigration stop list.

The FIA officials said Isha Devi had previously been involved in begging in Saudi Arabia and had also been arrested by the local police. She was deported to Pakistan by Saudi authorities after her arrest.

They added that Nisho Kumari also failed to satisfy the officials regarding their travel plans.

The accused did not have the required travel expenses and documents, it was founding during the investigation.

The arrested women, both from Karachi, have been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further interrogation.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia had reportedly asked Pakistan to take action against the growing number of Pakistani beggars arriving in the country under the guise of Umrah pilgrims.