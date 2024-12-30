Cost of Maryam Nawaz’s outfits for wedding of nephew Zaid revealed

LAHORE – The outfits put on by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the wedding of his nephew Zaid Hussain Nawaz have become a center of attention.

While pictures of Zaid Hussain’s barat event went viral on social media, the chief minister can be seen smiling in a beautiful purple-colored shalwar qamiz, holding a green clutch.

Reports said Maryam Nawaz wore a dress from the Pakistani fashion brand Muse for her nephew’s barat and the price of this outfit was Rs360,000.

Meanwhile, pictures of Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, also went viral, where she was seen wearing a pink outfit from the same brand, Muse, just like her mother. According to a fashion website, the price of Mahnoor Safdar’s outfit was Rs280,000.

Previously, the first female chief minister of Punjab had chosen a dress by renowned Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for Zaid Hussain’s Nikah, which was priced at 495,000 Indian rupees.