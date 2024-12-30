Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi police announce filing attempt to murder case over aerial firing on New Year’s Eve

KARACHI – Police have decided to book people under attempted murder charges if they found involved in aerial firing on upcoming New Year’s Eve.

Additional IG Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, made the announcement in order to avoid loss of lives in celebratory firing by people.

He said more than 38 people were injured due to aerial firing, and such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He further stated that anyone who witnesses aerial firing should report it, and the police will file a case on behalf of the government. He added that it would be ensure that the suspects do not get bail in the case.

He also emphasized that there is an accountability system in the police force, and no officer or personnel will be allowed to abuse their powers.

Javed Alam Odho highlighted street crime has decreased by 24 percent, and incidents of motorcycle and car theft have also reduced.

He said over 3,800 bike and car thieves were arrested, and more than 2,700 FIR challans have been submitted in courts.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

