Pakistan announces major offer for Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has allowed pilgrims of upcoming Hajj 2025 to change their package before January 2.

The ministry spokesperson said pilgrims under the government scheme can change their Hajj package, departure location, and sacrifice options before January 2, adding that no changes will be allowed after this date.

The pilgrims can visit their respective banks before the deadline to make any desired changes.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submitting the second installment of the Hajj fee for government scheme pilgrims has been extended until January 2.

According to the spokesperson, if the payment is not made, the Hajj application will be considered canceled, and deposited payment will be returned after deduction.

Meanwhile, despite extending the official Hajj scheme three times, 7,000 fewer applications were received than the quota.

According to reports, by the end of the third extension period, 82,000 Hajj applications had been received, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs declared all applicants successful.

It is important to note that Pakistan has been allocated a Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims this year, with half of the quota being divided between government and private schemes.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik had stated that the expected cost for the government Hajj scheme would range from Rs1,075,000 to Rs1,175,000.