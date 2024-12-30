Japanese adult star Rae Lil Black spotted in Pakistan’s Lahore

LAHORE – Japanese adult actor Kae Asakura, commonly known as Rae Lil Black, recently spotted in Pakistan as photos of her visit are circulating on social media.

In the photos, the 28-year-old can be seen visiting various places, including Badshahi Mosque, while wearing all black “abaya” and “hijab”.

She might have adopted the looks to make herself unrecognizable to the public.

As her photos went viral on social media, some users talked about the potential risk of being recognised as her profession is not acceptable in Pakistan.

Her visit to Pakistan has also raised eyebrows with some questioning that if she is converting to Islam.

Born in Osaka, Japan, Rae Lil Black gained international fame for her work in the adult entertainment industry. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram.