Pakistan reports another polio case, bringing 2024 tally to 68

PESHAWAR – Another polio case was reported, raising Pakistan’s tally to 68 in the outgoing year, 2024.

The lab has confirmed a new polio case from DI Khan, making it the 10th case from the region this year. This brings the total cases reported in 2024 to 68 nationwide.

During the year, 27 cases were reported from Balochistan, 20 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Earlier, two cases reported were in Tank, KP, bringing the total to 67 this year.

One case was detected in Tank (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), while the other emerged in Kashmore (Sindh). Polio officials have confirmed both cases.