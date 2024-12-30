Pakistani pilot, Indian passenger killed in aircraft crash in UAE

A light aircraft crashed near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, resulting in the deaths of a Pakistani female pilot and a 26-year-old Indian passenger.

According to reports, the aircraft, which carried only the pilot and the passenger, crashed into the sea near the capital of Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday, leading to both fatalities.

The pilot has been identified as a 26-year-old Pakistani woman, while the passenger was identified as 26-year-old Suleiman Al-Majed.

The deceased passenger’s parents are originally from India but had settled in the UAE, where Suleiman was born. He worked as a doctor.

Suleiman’s father said that his son had hired the light aircraft for a leisure flight. The plane took off around 2pm on Sunday and crashed shortly after near the beach.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the accident and stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause.