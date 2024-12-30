Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Arif Saeed elected Pakistan Olympic Association President

Arif Saeed was elected unopposed as President, Fatima Lakhani as Senior Vice President, and Khalid Mahmood as Secretary General for the next four years during the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) elections.

The elections, held at a local hotel in Lahore, were overseen by Election Commission Chairman Parvez Iqbal Mir, who announced the names of the successful candidates.

Former POA President Lt. Gen. (R) Arif Hasan stepped down after 19 years in office. The election also witnessed online participation from Vinod Kumar Tiwari of the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia as an observer.

Other elected officials include Aamir Jan, Majid Waseem, Ishrat Ashraf, and Andaleeb Sandhu as Vice Presidents, Mohammad Jahangir as Deputy Secretary General, Ahmed Malik as Secretary of Finance, and Aisam-ul-Haq, Wajid Ali, and Tehmina Asif as Associate Secretaries General.

Representatives of Olympic sports include Hafiz Imran Butt, Mohammad Arshad Sattar, and Sadaf Akram. Samira Sattar, Sana Ali, and Amna Tanveer were elected as Executive Committee members.

Speaking to the media, newly elected POA President Arif Saeed emphasized prioritizing sportsmanship and ethics over administrative matters. He vowed to uphold merit and integrity in sports, stating that achieving medals should come after establishing honesty and professionalism.

Arif Saeed also expressed his commitment to fostering unity and promoting sports development, aiming to align the organization with the principles of Olympism.

