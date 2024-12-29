Traffic chaos in Karachi as demonstrations continue over Kurram issue

KARACHI – Sit-ins are ongoing at over 10 locations in Karachi, including Natha Khan on Shahrah-e-Faisal, to protest the road closure in Parachinar, Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Severe traffic jams are reported near Drigh Road, with long queues of vehicles, leaving citizens stranded and stepping out of their cars.

Key roads in 11 areas of the city are blocked, including sit-ins organised by Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen at Safari Park on University Road, Ayesha Manzil, and Incholi on Shahrah-e-Pakistan.

Protests are also underway in Gulbahar, Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar, Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad, Powerhouse Chowrangi in North Karachi, and Abul Hasan Ispahani Road.

According to Karachi Traffic Police, some roads are under heavy traffic pressure.