South Africa reach World Test Championship final with victory over Pakistan

South Africa edged out Pakistan by two wickets in the first match of the three-Test series, securing their maiden place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final scheduled at Lord’s.

In the Centurion Test, South Africa showcased dominance in both batting and bowling, clinching a narrow win and gaining a 1-0 lead in the series. The Proteas needed a single victory to secure their WTC final spot, which they achieved despite facing initial challenges in the match.

Already leading the WTC standings with a 66.67% win rate, South Africa had earlier defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 at home. Across 11 matches, they claimed seven victories, overcoming setbacks such as a drawn series against India and a clean sweep loss to New Zealand.

The Proteas bounced back with strong performances against West Indies and Bangladesh and continued their winning streak in home series. Their victories against top teams like Australia, India, and Sri Lanka secured their path to the final.

While South Africa become the first team to qualify for the WTC final, the battle for the second spot remains intense. Australia hold a slight edge over India, with New Zealand and Sri Lanka also in close contention.

