South Africa defeat Pakistan by two wickets in thrilling first test

South Africa claimed a nail-biting two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test match at Centurion, successfully chasing a target of 148 runs on the fourth day of play.

Resuming at 27 for 3, South Africa required 121 more runs to win, while Pakistan needed 7 wickets for victory. The day began with Aiden Markram (22) and captain Temba Bavuma yet to open his account at the crease. However, Pakistan struck early as Mohammad Abbas dismissed Markram for 37 runs, providing the visitors with a crucial breakthrough.

Despite Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack, South Africa’s middle and lower-order batters held their nerve to guide the hosts to victory with 8 wickets down.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas delivered a remarkable performance, claiming 6 wickets and consistently testing South Africa’s batters. Khurram Shahzad and Naseem Shah supported him, taking 1 wicket each, but their efforts fell short as South Africa’s resilience prevailed.

Match Summary

Pakistan posted 211 runs in their first innings, to which South Africa responded with 301 runs, taking a 90-run lead. Pakistan fared better in their second innings, scoring 237 runs, leaving South Africa a target of 148 runs.

The match’s thrilling conclusion highlighted the competitive nature of both teams, with South Africa ultimately emerging victorious.

What’s Next?

The second Test between Pakistan and South Africa is set to begin on January 3, 2025, in Cape Town. Both teams will look to build on the lessons learned from this closely contested opener as the series continues.