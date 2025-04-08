PSL 10 Traffic Route for Rawalpindi; full details here

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Super League season 10 is finally here, with fans excited to see action-packed games. Ahead of action, City Traffic Police of Rawalpindi unveiled traffic management plan for movement around Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The plan aims to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the event and includes alternative routes, road closures, and specific parking areas around the stadium. PSL 10 matches will be held on April 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, and May 7, 8, 10, and 13, and traffic diversions will be in place to accommodate the large number of spectators and ensure public safety.

PSL 10 Plan 2025

Route Traffic Change Club Road Traffic to go towards Srinagar Highway via Serena Chowk. Murree Road (Faizabad to Double Road) Closed on April 13 and May 17 from 5 PM to 11 PM On days with two matches, restrictions from 11 AM to 11 PM. Islamabad to Rawalpindi Vehicles diverted from Faizabad to Expressway. Rawalpindi to Islamabad Traffic redirected via 6th Road Chowk to Saidpur Road. 9th Avenue Travelers directed to IJP Road. Stadium Road Closed between 9th Avenue Chowk and Double Road during match hours.

Metro Bus service will continue to operate, but three key stations—Rehmanabad, Khatam-e-Nabuwat, and Faizabad—will be temporarily closed during match hours for security reasons.

Fans are encouraged to use public transport to avoid delays caused by heavy traffic. Those opting to drive should plan their journeys in advance, leave early, and consider alternate routes to avoid restricted zones. Additionally, commuters are advised to keep up with real-time traffic updates to make necessary adjustments to their travel plans.

The City Traffic Police has emphasized the importance of adhering to the traffic guidelines to ensure safety and minimize disruptions for both match attendees and the general public.

