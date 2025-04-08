Pakistan launching ‘One Patient, One ID’ system: What we know about it?

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal has announced launching ‘One Patient, One ID’ system, under which each patient will have a unique Medical Record (MR) number.

He said: “This initiative will enable healthcare providers across the country to access a patient’s medical history anytime, anywhere.” He also stressed the urgent need for a universal medical record system in Pakistan.

The health minister made the announcement during a meeting with Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja where both sides discussed avenues of cooperation in leveraging information technology to strengthen healthcare delivery across Pakistan.

During the meeting, both ministers held detailed discussions on integrating IT solutions to improve healthcare access and efficiency.

Emphasizing the importance of technology-driven solutions, Minister Kamal stated, “Given Pakistan’s growing population and the limited availability of basic health infrastructure, telemedicine has become an essential solution.”

He highlighted that telemedicine is a vital tool in bringing healthcare services to people’s doorsteps, especially in underserved and remote areas.

“Through modern technology, patients can consult expert doctors from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Minister Kamal expressed concern over the burden on major hospitals, pointing out that “70% of patients visiting large hospitals should ideally be treated at primary healthcare centers. The absence of basic health units forces people to seek care at tertiary facilities, increasing patient load and stretching resources.”

Federal Minister for IT, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, affirmed her ministry’s full support in this effort.