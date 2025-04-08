Pm Shehbaz Encourages Investment In Mineral Sector To Help Pakistan Break Free From Debt

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged both local and international investors to avail opportunity to invest in Pakistan’s rich natural resources, valued at trillions of dollars.

Speaking at Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, the premier expressed his confidence that harnessing these resources could help Pakistan break free from its reliance on foreign loans. Sharif highlighted vast potential of Pakistan’s mineral reserves across various regions, the Prime Minister emphasized that the country would not allow raw materials to be exported without being processed locally.

He also stressed the importance of exporting finished and semi-finished products, which would provide mutual benefits for both Pakistan and its partners. Prime Minister also called for agreements that would facilitate the transfer of technology to Pakistan over time, ensuring that the country benefits from modern advancements in the sector.

Additionally, he invited entrepreneurs to collaborate on establishing joint ventures focused on training Pakistan’s youth by setting up vocational training centers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that both the federal and provincial governments, along with other institutions, would work together to make Pakistan one of the leading countries in the world.