Pakistan hosts Minerals Investment Forum 2025 to woo global mining collaboration

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 is set to start from today in capital Islamabad, in what is said to be a pivotal moment for the mineral sector as Islamabad aims to position itself as a regional hub for trade and investment.

The two-day high-profile event, taking place on April 8-9, is set to attract leading global investors, mining giants, and policy experts from across the world. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir are scheduled to address the forum as government reiterated to revitalizing Pakistan’s mineral wealth and ensuring security for foreign investments.

The forum is witnessing participation from a high-level U.S. delegation, representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and officials from the China Geological Survey. The presence of these international stakeholders reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s untapped mining potential.

Key sessions will focus on strategic projects like Reko Diq, investment incentives, regulatory reforms, and the integration of advanced mining technologies. The government aims to streamline exploration and development procedures while fostering public-private partnerships in the sector.

“This forum is more than an event—it’s a message to the world that Pakistan is open for business,” a senior government official remarked.

With an abundance of mineral resources including gold, copper, rare earth elements, and critical minerals, Pakistan is emerging as a promising destination for mining investments. The forum also serves as a platform to showcase the country’s improved legal framework and transparent investment policies.

As global interest surges, the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 could be a game-changer for unlocking the country’s vast geological potential.

US delegation to attend minerals investment forum

A US delegation led by Eric Meyer, a senior State Department official, is in Islamabad to participate in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025.

Meyer will meet with senior Pakistani officials to expand U.S. business opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation. Discussions will also cover ongoing counterterrorism collaboration between the two nations.

More Updates to follow…