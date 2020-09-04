Education Minister rejects fake news on closure of schools till Oct

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Friday refuted false news that schools would remain closed till October due to the COVID-19 across the country.

In a tweet today (Friday), Shafqat Mahmood said the meeting between all the education ministers will decide the likelihood of reopening schools and that too, in a phased manner.

Some fake accounts in my name are spreading false news that schools will remain closed till Oct. Not true. Education ministers meet on 7th to finally decide with likelihood of opening on Sept 15 in a phased manner — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) September 4, 2020

“Some fake accounts in my name are spreading false news that schools will remain closed till Oct. Not true, he said.

He chaired a conference of the education ministers of all four provinces in Islamabad where it unanimously decided not to reopen schools before September 15.