Education Minister rejects fake news on closure of schools till Oct
Web Desk
10:49 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
Education Minister rejects fake news on closure of schools till Oct
Share

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Friday refuted false news that schools would remain closed till October due to the COVID-19 across the country.

In a tweet today (Friday), Shafqat Mahmood said the meeting between all the education ministers will decide the likelihood of reopening schools and that too, in a phased manner.

“Some fake accounts in my name are spreading false news that schools will remain closed till Oct. Not true, he said.

He chaired a conference of the education ministers of all four provinces in Islamabad where it unanimously decided not to reopen schools before September 15.

