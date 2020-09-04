New polio case surfaces in Balochistan
12:03 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
QUETTA - New polio case has been surfaced in Balochistan on Friday.
According to media reports, the blood samples of a 34-month-old child taken on August 19 and 20 from Pashin turned out to be infected by poliomyelitis.
The Health Department of Balochistan confirmed that the minor tested positive, taking the total polio cases tally to 17 this year.
